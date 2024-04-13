‘I’m very thankful’: Woman near Armature Works during shooting glad to see 2nd arrest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay woman is resting a bit easier after knowing a second suspect has been arrested in the shooting near Armature Works on Tuesday.

Jaimartez A. Young, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, premeditated firearm discharge, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property, police said.

Young turned himself in on Friday afternoon, police said.

“I am fortunate in knowing that they are not on the street,” Suzanne McKay said. “I’m very thankful for law enforcement for working hard to make that happen.”

It’s an update McKay has been waiting to hear. She has flashbacks from being caught in the chaos.

“We were sitting ducks,” McKay said. “We had nowhere to run. There was gunfire coming from everywhere. It was very easy for me to distinguish that there were multiple shooters.”

Gabriel C. Catuy, 17, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on charges of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm juvenile conviction, according to police. He is being charged as an adult.

“This is completely unacceptable,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said Tuesday. “This is a family environment. The police officers were here quickly in this situation. We have really good leads on this. And again, I want to stress that this is not a targeted incident. This is a disturbance that quickly erupted unnecessarily into gunfire in a family environment.”

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of N. Ola Avenue for reports of multiple shots fired outside the Stones Throw Restaurant near Armature Works.

When officers arrived, they found three victims: a 47-year-old woman who was shot in the arm, a 28-year-old woman who was shot in the ankle, and a 36-year-old woman who was grazed by a bullet.

Anyone with additional video footage or information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.

