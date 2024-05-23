‘I’m truly sorry’: Suspect in deadly Chiefs rally shooting apologizes from jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — One of three men charged with murder in connection with the shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally earlier this year is talking publicly for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with Nexstar’s WDAF, 18-year-old Dominic Miller detailed what happened on Feb. 14 from his perspective.

Miller faces four felonies in the shootout, including second-degree murder. Jackson County prosecutors allege his bullet killed local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

“I didn’t mean for none of this to happen. I’m truly sorry that woman had to lose her life,” Miller said. “To the family that lost a relative, I’m sorry. I know how it feels.”

Months after shooting, where is the “KC Strong” fund money?

He described the moments leading up to the shooting that injured nearly 25 others and explained what went through his mind before he reportedly pulled out his gun.

“I understand where I was,” Miller said. “I understand how many people were there. I understand that there was kids around, but you also have to see it from my point of view. It was either die or defend yourself, and me personally, I’m not trying to die.”

Miller has been in the Jackson County Detention Center for less than three weeks. The 18-year-old spent nearly three months in the hospital, recovering after he was shot in the back.

People leave the area following a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The beef that started the shootout, according to court documents, is because Lyndell Mays, who is also charged with second-degree murder, was staring down a teenager who was with Miller’s group — and the situation escalated.



“We told him, we said, ‘Not right here, we not doing nothing right here,'” Miller said. “On everything I love, that’s what we told him ’cause I know how many people was around. I knew where we was at. I know how many people was there. There was kids around, and his exact words was, ‘Nah, f— that.'”

The probable cause statement from police shows Mays confirmed to investigators that he pulled out his gun first. That’s when Marques Harris was shot in the face.

“That’s my brother, like, I’ve known him since second grade. I can’t just sit there and watch him get killed right in front of my eyes,” Miller said.

Sister of Chiefs rally shooting suspect detained after outburst in court

Federal prosecutors said 12 people pulled their guns, and at least six people fired their weapons.

“That’s that fight or flight situation; you either going to run and still get shot, or you either going to stand there and defend yourself. Because from what I know, Missouri has a stand your ground law,” he continued.

Missouri’s stand your ground law says if a person feels a threat, real or perceived, there is no duty to retreat. The law says actions have to be reasonable, and Miller believes his actions were in self-defense. The ultimate read on it could eventually land before a jury.

When asked if would do the same thing over again, Miller replied: “The thing about that is when you in a fight or flight moment — and you got three seconds to decide, two seconds to decide what you’re going to do — you can’t really explain what you’re going to do unless you’re in that situation. So, I couldn’t tell you if I would do the same thing over.”

WATCH: Advocate pens poem for Kansas City after Chiefs parade shooting

WDAF also asked Miller what does he have to say to the people who said guns should not have been drawn at an event where children and families were gathered.

“The reason they was there is the same reason I was there,” he replied. “The reason they was there to have fun is the same reason I was there to have fun. I watched the whole playoffs. I watched the Super Bowl, and I went to the Super Bowl parade just like they did.”

At the same time, he said he deeply regrets that his actions cost Lopez-Galvan her life.

“I pray for y’all literally every night. I just prayed about them last night. If I’m lying, I’m dying. I just prayed about her family last night,” Miller said.

As far as his physical condition, Miller said he’s on his way to a full recovery.

WDAF reached out to the Lopez-Galvan family and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.