‘I’m still in shock’: Neighbor remembers boy killed, recalls rushing to help after deadly stabbing in Edgewater

CHICAGO – The murder of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins and the stabbing of his pregnant mother has left the community reeling more than one month later.

The deadly attack happened inside the victims’ home at the Peterson Plaza apartment complex in Edgewater in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue on March 13.

Jayden, who was leaving for school with his mother, was killed after he bravely stepped between her and a knife-wielding attacker, identified as a man released on parole for the second time in five months, just one day prior.

Man charged with murder of 11-year-old; boy defended mother

The 11-year-old was a talented dancer and singer, a beloved friend to countless people, and is remembered for having a heart of gold.

Jayden’s mother, who survived the attack, spoke with WGN News off-camera, and said, among many other things, Jayden was responsible, intelligent, bright, independent, strong and someone who was so incredibly loving.

She said the beautiful memories of her son are helping her to stay strong for his younger brother and her unborn child.

Lilliam Rodriguez, who did everything she could to help, said this has also changed her life forever. She wanted to share her own story in hopes of encouraging people to step up when someone is in need.

“I’m still in shock because it’s just a month. It’s something that you’re never going to forget about,” said Rodriguez.

The mother of four lives directly across the hall from the family and her son said he heard screaming. According to a detention proffer for the suspect, Rodriguez’s son looked out the peephole and although he did not see anything unusual, he immediately called his mother.

“I was in my car, so I ran into the building, because I was like someone needs help. They’re my neighbors, you know,” said Rodriguez.

‘Jayden was our hero’: How people are remembering the boy killed while trying to protect his mom in Chicago

Rodriguez noticed the door was slightly open, and when nobody answered, she pushed it inside, walking into the aftermath of the deadly attack. She told WGN News she called 911 and ran to find anyone who could also help.

“I just wanted to help someone that was screaming really, really loud. I think I saved her life. Not Jayden’s, but we have an angel,” said Rodriguez.

While it isn’t clear how many people dialed 911, court records only showed Rodriguez made a call.

“If someone needs help, you need to be there,” said Rodriguez. “If you don’t want to intervene, call 911, make a call, you can save lives.”

For weeks, Rodriguez said it was too difficult to step foot back into her place. The trauma of not only knowing what happened, but also seeing it firsthand, has taken an emotional toll.

“There’s something missing. It’s always like as soon as I get in, it feels like there’s something missing in my building,” she said.

Pritzker appoints new Illinois Prisoner Review Board Executive Director after controversy surrounding release of man accused of killing child

Like many others in the community, Rodriguez is continuing to honor Jayden, while hoping to remind about the importance of watching out for your neighbors.

“We’re a family here,” said Rodriguez.

Jayden’s mother said she is grateful Rodriguez was there when her family needed someone. The two now stay connected.

The suspect charged in the incident was the mother’s former boyfriend from more than 15 years ago, authorities said. He had a history of domestic violence against multiple victims. He is due back in court on April 22.

