‘I’m still hurting,’ says Fayetteville mom; jury awards money in fatal drink-drive crash

A Fayetteville mother has been awarded a $3 million judgment against a local bar for a drunk-driving crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter, according to a lawyer representing her.

On June 22, 2018, Laverne Baxter, who was driving a Hyundai sedan, was making a left turn when she was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Christopher Bell, who had run a red light, according to court records and published accounts of the accident, which occurred off Ramsey Street in north Fayetteville. Love Ingram, who was Baxter’s daughter, was in the back seat wearing a seatbelt; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laverne Baxter, second from left, speaks at a press conference about a $3 million judgment she was awarded against a Fayetteville sports bar in a 2018 drunk-driving crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter, Love. Baxter is joined by her lawyer, Allen Rogers and parents.

Bell had been served seven Red Bull and vodka drinks in less than an hour at the Last Call Sports Bar on Ramsey Street, according to the lawsuit, filed Oct. 17, 2022. Bell is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence for second-degree murder in the crash.

After a civil trial that ended May 19, a Cumberland County jury found Last Call, which is owned by Anne Uleman, liable for contributing to the accident. It awarded $2 million for wrongful death and $1 million for the negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Baxter spoke at a press conference organized by her lawyer, Allen Rogers, at Rogers’ law office in downtown Fayetteville on Monday afternoon.

She said the judgment could not replace her daughter, Love.

“I lost my peace, I lost my happiness,” she said. “I lost my joy. I have to force it out to make everybody else around me feel comfortable. I can’t sit there and truly feel how I want to feel. The strength that I did have is not really there anymore, even though people look at me — even in this situation — and say that I’m so strong.”

Baxter said she did not feel like she still had a life.

“I'm still hurting,” she said.

Rogers said he hopes the case will lead to change in the level of responsibility bars have when it comes to over-serving patrons who then get behind the wheel.

Lawyer James Nance Jr., who represented Uleman and Last Call, said through an office staff member he did not have a comment but planned to appeal the judgment.

