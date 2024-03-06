‘I’m sorry how much?’ Price — and layout — of NY studio for rent has people in shock

The rental price and floor plan of a New York City apartment have gone viral on social media thanks to the outrageousness of both, and people are flabbergasted.

The studio, which is listed as having two rooms and a bathroom, is said to be a “charming studio in the heart of NoLita” and includes:

Modern kitchen

High ceilings

Exposed brick

Hardwood floors

The cost of rent per month? $3,495, which could be considered a steal for what’s described in the listing, especially with two rooms. But everything is not as it seems — at least in the listing’s photos and in a video posted to Instagram.

In a video by @ocr_realty, someone does a video tour of the space, which shows the tiny apartment with a shower right near the kitchen and almost touching the front door itself, in addition to a closet-like space with a toilet.

“Is this the worst layout you’ve ever seen??” the original poster asked.

People were in disbelief.

“I’m sorry how much???” one person asked.

“This is (a) converted bathroom and storage closet. It was never designed or intended to be an apartment,” another noted.

“Shower beers just got a lot easier though,” one person joked.

“To call that place disgusting would be the understatement of the century,” someone pointed out.

“Okay it wouldn’t be bad if it was deeply cleaned and 900 a month,” another said.

“This should be criminal,” another expressed.

There are other units for rent in the same building, like this particular one that is going for $7,500 a month, but it is around 500 square feet and comes with two bedrooms and one bathroom, according to Realtor.com.

