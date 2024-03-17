“I’m sorry”; DeKalb County man convicted for shooting alleged robber to death

A DeKalb County man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in September 2020.

Trillian Haile, 36, of Stone Mountain has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police responded to Cherry Wood Drive in 2020 where they found Dontavious Young, 19, laying face down in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

An autopsy of Young’s body showed he had been shot 13 times.

Police saw Haile in front of a home near the scene and spoke to him. Officials say Haile placed both guns on the ground in front of him and was taken to the hospital after saying he had also been shot.

During an interview with police, Haile told detectives he did not know Young and said he shot him in self-defense.

Haile told detectives he was sitting outside when Young walked up to him and attempted to rob him. Haile pulled his gun and shot at Young as he tried to run away.

The shots from Haile’s gun struck Young multiple times as he fell to the ground. As he fell to the ground, Haile told investigators Young put his hands up and yelled, “I’m sorry,” but Haile continued to shoot Young until he died.

Haile’s sentencing hearing is set for Monday, April 1 at 9:30 a.m. before DeKalb County Superior Court Judge David Irwin.

