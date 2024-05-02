‘I’m sick of it’: Neighbors of massive Broward house blast sue homeowners, propane company

Residents shaken and traumatized by a catastrophic home explosion in a sleepy Broward County neighborhood days before Christmas are suing the propane company and homeowners they say are jointly responsible for the blast.

In three lawsuits filed this year, seven neighbors with homes in close proximity to the explosion reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages as well as “mental anguish.” They’re seeking compensation for what they’ve lost.

The Dec. 19 blast — detonating just after midnight — rocked one residence in the city of West Park at 5206 SW 20th Street. The two adults and two children inside the house were hospitalized, but miraculously survived and recovered despite the eruption leaving little left of the structure. Footage from nearby security cameras, released to Local 10, captured a fiery mushroom cloud when the blast detonated.

The state fire marshal concluded the explosion was an accident and likely caused by a leaking 200-pound propane tank .

“Based upon the scene examination, physical evidence, witness statements, supporting documents and consideration of atmospheric conditions, this explosion has been classified as accidental,” the report said.

The shock waves and debris flew through the neighborhood, damaging houses, cars and some residents revealed in recent lawsuits.

Home devastated, cars destroyed

Annette and Devonaire Brown saw both of their cars destroyed when the massive explosion went off at the home next door, a lawsuit read.

Annette’s 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan and Devonaire’s Toyota Corolla were both casualties of the explosion, and their home sustained more than $250,000 in damages.

On April 11, the pair filed a lawsuit against Redes Ledix, Pierre Claude Mertus and AmeriGas Propane Inc. in Broward County Circuit Court.

According to the suit, Ledix and Mertus owned the home that exploded and allowed AmeriGas to install a propane gas tank in the property.

Because of this, the pair alleged that Ledix and Mertus failed to maintain the tank and ensure that no gas was leaking. In turn, AmeriGas was negligent in not inspecting and servicing the tank they installed.

Annette Brown told NBC 6 that she lived in her home for 26 years before an explosion rocked her neighborhood.

“Right now, I’m just trying to live the best that I can,” she said.

Neighboring family ‘suffering’ after blast

Tangela Jordan, Tommie Jordan and Geneva Allen lived in a home across the street when the explosion occurred and suffered “mental anguish” and “disfigurement,” among other things, a lawsuit alleged.

On April 10, the trio sued Ledix, Mertus, and AmeriGas for the damage to the home and to themselves.

The explosion caused over $50,000 in damages to their house. That number may increase in price if the home is deemed a total loss by structural engineers, the lawsuit read.

The suit also claimed the trio were injured from the explosion and lost the capacity to enjoy life.

“Additionally, [the Jordans and Allen] suffered bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalizations, medical nursing care and treatment, loss of earnings, loss of ability to earn money and aggravation of a previously existing condition,” the lawsuit read.

Tangela Jordan told NBC 6 she was living with her mother, Tommie, who has owned the home for the past 54 years. The home still has boarded-up windows.

“Just having to get up to this every day, I dread getting up in the dark,” she said. “I’m just really, really sick of it.”

Tommie Jordan told the station she had a heart attack.

“It just really affected my way of being,” she said. “I didn’t realize how stressed I was until I had a heart attack. Just been in the dark for almost going on five months now.”

Ongoing insurance woes

When Timothee Sonel and Michelet Joseph tried to file an insurance claim for the over $200,000 in damages their home sustained, which was right next door to the explosion, they made a terrible discovery, a lawsuit read.

Their insurance company, Citizens, told them their policy had been canceled, unbeknownst to Sonel and Joseph.

The pair filed a lawsuit in early March against Citizens, an insurance agent, a customer service representative and a business that sells homeowners’ insurance.

Similar to the other suits, Sonel and Joseph also named Ledix, Mertus, and AmeriGas as negligent parties they are seeking compensation from.

The lawsuit details that PAG, a for-profit business that sells insurance, and Pedro Sabatier, an insurance agent, acted as the middleman between Citizens and Sonel and Joseph.

When they first bought their homeowners’ insurance policy in July 2023, the pair were told they would have to fix a broken window or it would canceled.

In August, Sonel and Joseph sent proof to SAG and Sabatier that the issue was fixed and expected the documentation to be given to Citizens so their policy would stay up-to-date.

That proof never reached Citizens, the lawsuit said. The pair’s policy was canceled even though they were never notified and their mortgage lender still paid the policy premiums.

Sonel and Joseph are asking a judge to order the alleged negligent parties to restore their home to its condition before the explosion, pay legal fees and other damages.