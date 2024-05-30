‘I’m proud to be an American’: Victory Park unveiled in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A park to honor Fresno seniors who served the United States was unveiled at the California Armenian Home and Vineyards on Wednesday, to commemorate the residents who served in both the military and as first responders.

The California Armenian Home and Vineyards have been open to senior residents of different backgrounds for the past 65 years. On Wednesday, a dedication ceremony kicked off the introduction of Victory Park.

Dennis Bacopulos with the California Armenian Home says it was impossible to ignore their residents’ military and first responder backgrounds.

“Most of our residents have in some way served our country or been a first responder,” Bacopulos said.

According to Bacopulos, the park is to thank residents who are living out their golden years for all that they gave years ago. The son of a World War II veteran, Bacopulos says it’s his honor to help bring the park to the residents he sees every day and thank those who served.

“I get to experience every day the magic of having the residents that live here at the vineyards,” Bacopulos said. “Those that have served in the military, our first responders, what they share, the knowledge, the experiences, the way that they’ve been, difference makers in their life. It touches my heart.”

100-year-old Manuel Dichner is one of those residents.

Dichner Served as a navigator on the B-24 bomber in World War II between 1943 and 1945; he says the park is not only a beautiful addition to the community but also a reminder of the reason he and so many others sacrificed so much.

“This can be in for all the many people who are living near here and for others who will come and visit and enjoy the same beautiful park,” Dichner said. “We’re all in a free nation and we’re all enjoying the various things that we get from being Americans. And I’m proud to be an American.”

