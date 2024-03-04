I&M plans to rebuild underground power line along Tillotson Avenue

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana Michigan Power representatives plan to start construction in coming days to rebuild an aging underground power line along Tillotson Avenue, according to a news release.

I&M will rebuild the one-mile underground power line. Contract crews plan to work along TillotsonAvenue between University Avenue and York Prairie Creek, just south of Euclid Avenue.

I&M right-of-way representatives worked with affected landowners and residents where the linerebuilding requires private property easements. Typical work hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. onweekdays.

Those travelling by the work zone can expect overnight and daytime lane closures, reduced lane widths and sidewalk detours along Tillotson Avenue, detours of intersecting streets when work occurs at intersections, temporary steel plates and asphalt patches on the road, and safety signage and flaggers to aid traffic flow.

Crews expect to complete this work by late summer, weather permitting.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: I&M will rebuild underground power line along Tilltonson Avenue