‘I’m not going anywhere’: AR mayor rejects city council’s call for his resignation

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A vulgar and viral video showing heated moments between an Arkansas Mayor and his family has landed him in trouble.

Helena-West Helena Mayor Christopher Franklin was called to resign tonight by city council members, but he refused.

“It got on social media,” Franklin said. “Yes, I apologized to everybody, especially those two young ladies.”

The graphic language in the now-viral Facebook Live video led the City Council to request Mayor Franklin’s resignation for “conduct unbecoming of the office of mayor.”

During the meeting, members unanimously voted to condemn the Mayor’s actions and call for his resignation.

However, Mayor Franklin made it clear he wasn’t going down that easily.

“I’m happy to inform you I’m not going anywhere,” Franklin said. “I’ll still be here, so the meeting adjourned.”

His adamant refusal led to a divided reaction from onlookers.

“I don’t think he understands what he is doing,” Leslie Galloway said. “I think that he is on a power trip and doesn’t see the whole community is not supporting him.”

Still, Mayor Franklin remained resolute in his position.

“The people who shared this had one agenda, and that’s to get rid of me,” Franklin said. “But this community has not been cleaner and safer.”

Moments after Mayor Franklin made that statement, he said he and his daughter would seek counseling after their heated argument.

WREG spoke exclusively with Jaylah Franklin, who told us that she hasn’t spoken with her father and will be seeking a state representative to demand an apology.

“He asked to join the live twice, I never even asked him to be on my video,” Jaylah Franklin said.

Franklin told WREG that she and her cousin Shania Stevens both live in St. Louis, Missouri.

Since the video has gone viral, it’s been difficult for Stevens, too.

“I just want it to be over with,” Stevens said. “I have a little brother who could possibly go back and look at that video and see that it’s his uncle speaking to his sister like that.”

Jaylah Franklin said that the argument stemmed from a traumatic incident that caused her to reach out to her father after not speaking for about three years.

“He had one of his lady friends get on the phone and speak with me in a nasty way while he was saying he was at work,” Jaylah Franklin said. “So, I was just surprised that that happened.”

While public opinion around Mayor Franklin remains divided, some Helena-West Helena residents say they are still looking to oust him.

“We have paperwork all done, if he does not want to resign we’ll set in motion a recall,” Elijah Mondy said.

Arkansas State Police said they were not investigating the incident. The state’s Attorney General told WREG they “could neither confirm nor deny an investigation related to this matter.”

