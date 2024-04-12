'I’m all in': Jorge Vega to fill School Committee seat vacated by Kathleen Ehlers

BROCKTON – Jorge Vega was appointed as the new Ward 1 School Committee member Thursday evening at a joint meeting of the Brockton City Council and Brockton School Committee.

Vega replaces former committee Vice Chair Kathleen Ehlers, who resigned from the school board last month after accepting a new job in Vermont. Ehlers’ seat has remained vacant since her resignation.

The 18 members of the City Council and School Committee met for a joint convention at City Hall where they interviewed four candidates who applied for the position. In the second round of voting, Vega received 10 votes from the combined boards, earning a majority and winning the open Ward 1 committee seat.

"My decision to apply for this position comes out of a very visceral and emotional response to what has been happening in the city over the last few months," Vega said. "And realizing the effect that it has on my kids, on my kids' friends."

Jorge Vega, newly appointed Brockton School Committee member, stands with his family as he's sworn into office on April 11, 2024 at Brockton City Hall's City Council Chamber.

In addition to Vega, Brockton residents Elaine Gatewood, William Wells III and Stephen O’Malley submitted applications for the open position. City officials said all four candidates had unique and impressive resumes.

Vega will serve on the committee for the remainder of Ehlers’ term and will need to rerun for the position in the next election cycle. All four candidates said they plan to run for the Ward 1 seat in the 2025 election.

"Getting affirmation from your peers in the city you live in is incredible," Vega said. "I'm honored to be selected for this position."

More: Brockton High's unified track team embraces the power of inclusion

Who is Jorge Vega?

Vega currently works as the director of technology at the New Heights Charter School in Brockton. He said he's held that role in various schools over the last 14 years. Vega also serves as the communications liaison for the Brockton High School Council and as vice chair for Brockton’s Board of Library Trustees.

He’s worked in education for 27 years and said his experience has built “a keen understanding of what school excellence looks like.”

Jorge Vega stands with his family and Brockton City Clerk Tim Cruise as he's sworn into office as the Ward 1 Brockton School Committee member on April 11, 2024 in Brockton City Hall.

“Professionally, I have a wide breath of experiences teaching and leading within both urban and suburban school settings,” Vega said.

Two of Vega’s children currently attend Brockton High and his oldest daughter graduated from BHS and is now a junior at Cornell University. All of his children went through Brockton elementary and middle schools.

More: Violence 'really bad' after COVID, Brockton superintendent says. What he saw, what helped

When asked by City Councilor Win Farwell if his current role at a charter school that’s a "direct competitor” to BPS will impact his ability to serve on the board, Vega said “where I work is not how I live.”

“When we talk about Brockton, I don’t know any other way to express I’m all in,” said Vega.

Who voted for who?

After an hour and a half of interviewing candidates in the City Council Chamber, nine city officials initially voted to appoint Vega, while seven voted for Wells and two voted for O'Malley. With no candidate earning the majority of 10 votes, the board voted for a second round between the top two candidates, Wells and Vega.

Read more: Kathy Ehlers resigns from Brockton School Committee. How will the Ward 1 seat be filled?

In the first round, votes for Vega came from City Councilors Shirley Asack, Philip Griffin, Jack Lally, Susan Nicastro, Maria Tavares, David Teixeira and Jeff Thompson as well as School Committee members Tim Sullivan and Judy Sullivan.

Newly-appointed Brockton School Committee member Jorge Vega poses with the Brockton City Council following his swearing in at Brockton City Hall on April 11, 2024.

The seven members who voted for Wells included Farwell, City Councilor Moises Rodrigues and the rest of the school committee - Joyce Asack, Claudio Gomes, Ana Oliver, Vice Chair Tony Rodrigues and Mayor Robert Sullivan, who also serves as committee chair.

City Councilors Tom Minichiello and Jean Bradley Derenoncourt voted for O'Malley in the first round. In the following round, Derenoncourt switched his vote to Wells and Minichiello switched his vote to Vega, giving him the majority to be elected to the seat.

Vega was sworn in immediately following his appointment and his first meeting as a committee member will be on April 23.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Jorge Vega appointed to Brockton School Committee, fills vacant seat