‘I’m going to kill you’: Man accused of choking co-worker

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 37-year-old Shafter man is accused of threatening to kill a co-worker then choking him unconscious, according to a court filing.

Clayton Dean Unruh pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of attempted murder, assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury and making criminal threats. He remains in custody on $550,000 bail, according to sheriff’s inmate records.

Man gets 8 years in deadly 2019 Valentine’s Day shooting

The alleged assault happened the afternoon of June 10 while Unruh and the co-worker were in McKittrick. The co-worker was seated in a semi-truck when Unruh — listed at 6 feet, 260 pounds — opened the door.

According to a probable cause declaration, Unruh grabbed the co-worker by the throat and squeezed, telling him, “I’m going to kill you, I know where you live.”

Never miss a story: Make KGET.com your homepage

The co-worker lost consciousness, according to the declaration. He said when he woke up he was outside the truck and lying on the ground. Unruh had left.

“(The co-worker) sustained redness and marks on his neck as well as redness inside of his eyelids, consistent with being strangled,” an investigator wrote in the declaration.

Unruh was booked into jail June 14, according to inmate records. He’s due back in court June 28.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.