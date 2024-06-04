‘I’m going back to prison,’ SC woman says before attacking person with knives, police say

An Indiana woman was arrested after she allegedly saying, “I’m going back to prison,” and then attacking someone with knives outside a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to Myrtle Beach Police arrest warrants.

Mary Jo Barger, 26, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on June 1. She is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center with a $110,000 bail.

The victim and Barger got into a fight that began over food at the Polynesian Oceanfront Hotel, 1001 South Ocean Blvd., on May 31, according to the arrest warrant. Barger then physically attacked the victim with two knives outside the hotel room. The victim then got into their car where Barger followed them.

Witnesses heard Barger say, “I’m going back to prison,” before attempting to stab the victim in their car, the warrant said. A witness also videoed the incident on their cell phone.

It is not clear what the relationship is between Barger and the victim.