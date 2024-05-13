M.E. releases more details in 19-year-old’s death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has released more details surrounding the death of 19-year-old Noah Presgrove.

Officials say Presgrove was found dead, lying along the side of US-81 near Terral, after attending a Labor Day party with friends in September 2023. He was found naked wearing only a pair of shoes.

A medical examiner’s report, obtained by News 4 on Monday, revealed Presgrove died from “multiple blunt force injuries,” while labeling his manner of death as “undetermined.” The report says he had various injuries and abrasions.

According to the M.E. report, there were no car parts or debris found on the scene. As of now, how Presgrove received the blunt force injuries and how he got to that area on the side of the highway is unknown.

“At this time, what transpired on how the body was found on the road having multiple blunt force injuries is unknown. Therefore, the manner of death is deemed undetermined.” says the report.

On Wednesday, May 1, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced that the investigation into Presgrove’s death is still ongoing. OHP says after multiple interviews, reviewed leads and evidence, his death is currently not being investigated as a murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Southwest Regional Communications Center at 580-353-0783.

