I’m donating my body to medical science – but my daughter is horrified

Every so often, the subject of funerals arises organically in conversation, does it not?

Children and grandchildren can’t bear it but then they’ve not been exposed to all those hilariously benign daytime adverts for over-50s’ funeral plans in which a free Parker Pen (just for enquiring!) has been supplanted by a £100 M&S gift card.

Although I consider myself as healthy as the next femme d’un certain age, I do find the whole subject really rather fascinating. I met someone not long ago whose father had a Viking-themed ceremony. How cool is that? It wasn’t the full Sutton Hoo ship burial, but I believe there was a replica Viking longboat urn for his ashes, designed to be set alight and then afloat in a blaze of glory all the way to Valhalla. Not bad for £540.

Don’t get me started on water-soluble turtle urns (£190), that provide “the ultimate in eco-friendly water burials” or black and white crossword urns (£185) for a dearly beloved cruciverbalist.

The last time I chatted en famille about such things, I was minded to have a wicker eco-coffin (around £350) but then I found there are now cardboard coffins at £170 a pop. Decorate it with paintings, fond wishes, Miffy stickers, I really don’t mind.

As you will have noted, I’m all about the price point when I’m laid to rest. Ideally, I would love a mushroom suit, which is an organic cotton outfit embedded with specially cultivated mushroom spores.

These start to grow once the body is the ground and as they do so will absorb any pollutants like lead and mercury that are often released from the body. As I am fascinated rather than repelled by the notion of tiny flora and fauna feasting on me post-mortem it sounds ideal but at £1,100 with another £1,500-plus for the woodland burial site, it’s beyond my ideal budget. My ideal budget, in this instance, being nothing. I’d far rather the money was spent on quite a few cases of half-decent French white, coronation chicken sandwiches and Miffy stickers.

So, in secret, I signed up to have my body donated to medical science. It’s not a one-stop shop; I had to log onto the Human Tissue Authority website, then contact my local medical school and after that fill out a form in front of a witness.

If I qualify – there are lots of reasons for non-acceptance, including death by Covid and some forms of dementia – the medical school will collect my body (Abra-cadaver, and it’s gone!) and after using it for research for medical, dental, nursing, physiotherapy, pharmacy, bio-engineering or radiography students, either keep, cremate or return the remains to my loved ones.

I’d be lying if I said it was just to save a few bob. I would genuinely like to be useful and there is a national shortage of bodies being donated; just 1,300 a year and that’s not nearly enough.

The only sticking point is my 21-year-old daughter who is horrified by the idea of not having a body to bury as she was anticipating a sun-dappled Pre-Raphaelite woodland committal.

But as I am (technically sane) there’s nothing she can do to overrule my decision and although she’s a bit grown up to bribe with Miffy stickers, I hope she will forgive as she toasts me with a glass or two of half-decent French white…

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.