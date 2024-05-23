‘I’m closing my doors, I’m locking them’: Delano neighborhood on edge after kidnapping, robbery of woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspects are in custody after being accused of abducting a 70-year-old Delano woman and forcing her to withdraw thousands of dollars from her life savings.

The abduction took place on Burgundy Street, when police said 30-year-old Christian Rojas Chauta and 47-year-old Claudia Castellanos Toqueca — Colombian nationals from Stockton, according to police — forced their way into the victim’s home shortly after 10 a.m.

Gloria Padilla lives nearby, and her home cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle on video in the neighborhood. She said the neighborhood is rattled and she is scared.

“Since I was little living here in Delano, all my life, we never closed the doors, we don’t lock them, we leave them open for the dogs,” she said. “Now I’m closing my doors, I’m locking them.”

According to police, after the abduction the victim was taken to Bank of the Sierra and demanded the victim withdraw all her money from her bank account. Out of fear, she withdrew $25,000 from her life savings and gave it to the suspects. The suspects also took $350 from the victim’s purse.

Delano Police Commander Christopher Niño said police are investigating if the suspects could have been targeting the elderly.

“It’s possible that they’ve been targeting the elderly population. We are in communication with other state agencies to determine if they have similar cases,” Niño said.

Padilla said the area is made up of mostly elderly residents and said her mother, who once lived in the area, was robbed years ago.

“They took her purse. … She was walking to the store. They pushed her down, somebody helped her, I picked her up from the hospital and I never found out who it was,” said Padilla.

The suspects Rojas and Castellanos were arrested for several felonies, including robbery, burglary, kidnapping, elder abuse, conspiracy, and criminal threats.

Padilla said she just wants to know her neighbor is OK.

“It’s sad I would like to go and give her a hug,” Padilla said. “I would like to tell her come to my house, I will take care of you.

“Help the elderly. Those are the ones that need it more, not to be by themselves, I’ll be there someday, I’m almost there,” she said.

Delano police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 661-721-3377.

