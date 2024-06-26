‘I’m angry and disappointed;’ Dayton mayor addresses gun violence, string of mass shootings

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims provided remarks Wednesday morning on gun violence following a string of mass shootings in the city.

News Center 7 has previously reported that a shooting near Home Avenue early Monday resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman and injured six others. Monday night, an 11-year-old and 3 adults were injured in a shooting near Genesee Avenue that also resulted in the death of the suspect.

“I’m angry and disappointed and saddened by the fact we have this type of violence here in the City of Dayton,” Mims said.

As shown on News Center 7 at 6:00, Mims spoke about gun violence after five days in the city that including six shootings, 17 victims, and two deaths. He said the city is reviewing anything and everything they might do to stop the gunfire plaguing the city.

“We have a first rate police department but they can’t be everywhere and see everything,” Joe Parlette, Dayton’s Deputy City Manager, said.

Police can gather evidence and track down potential suspects, but the eyes and ears of the community is usually what solves gun crimes.

“Rise above whatever fear you may have when you see or hear of incidents of this nature,” Parlette said.

Assistant Police Chief Eric Henderson said they need to “have folks step up and assist,” especially as the investigate Monday’s mass shootings.

Police said they are not just solving crimes, but are also working to prevent them.

“Just this year, we’ve recovered 545 firearms from the streets,” Henderson said.

Mims said the city is looking to find the right gun violence reduction model for Dayton. He said a program may cost as much as $300,000 but it has to, and will be, paid for a put in place.

“It’s very, very necessary to keep the residents of Dayton safe,” Mims said.



