M-96 resurfacing in Augusta and Springfield begins Sunday

Work to resurface a portion of M-96 in Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties will begin this weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT will be resurfacing 4.4 miles of M-96 in Augusta from the west village limit to the Kalamazoo River, and from the Kalamazoo/Calhoun county line to M-37 (Helmer Road) in Springfield, officials said. Resurfacing will begin Sunday and is expected to be complete by Aug. 23.

The $2.3 million investment includes concrete sidewalk ramp upgrades and pavement markings, officials said.

There will be daytime single-lane closures and nighttime total closures throughout the project with a posted detour, Helmer Road, Avenue A, Hill Brady Road, Denso Road, and Armstrong Road.

