M-66 project between Charlevoix and East Jordan starts June 3

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Transportation is set to begin a $1.3 million project to resurface a 12-mile section of M-66 from south of Stover Road in Charlevoix to Jordan Ridge in East Jordan on June 3.

According to MDOT, the project includes crack filling, chipsealing, shoulder repairs, pavement markings and new roadside delineators. The work will require lane closures with traffic regulators.

The project is estimated to be completed by Aug. 16.

