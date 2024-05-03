A Lyons auto shop owner is being accused of theft and forgery for allegedly charging a customer more than $10,000 to restore a 1955 Ford Thunderbird that went missing at the auto shop.

Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the 58-year-old Jefferson man Thursday on charges of first-degree theft and forgery.

Deputies learned in mid-April about a missing 1955 Ford Thunderbird that was supposed to be at Canyon Auto Body undergoing restoration.

The victim purchased the vehicle in 2023 from a third party, who was in the process of having it restored at the autobody shop.

The investigation revealed the shop owner was the mechanic in charge of the restoration, but he was no longer in possession of the Thunderbird.

Investigators said it is unknown what had happened to the vehicle or where it is located.

Despite no longer having the car, the owner began billing the victim for parts and work done, according to the sheriff's office.

Since purchasing the vehicle, the victim paid more than $10,000 to Canyon Auto Body. The victim discovered the theft after the owner requested final payment but couldn't show him the restored vehicle.

The owner was arrested Thursday and taken to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Jail on theft and forgery charges. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Lyons auto shop owner accused of theft after 1955 Thunderbird goes missing