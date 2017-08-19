Lyon concedes two late goals in 3-3 home draw with Bordeaux

FILE - A Thursday, May 11, 2017, file photo of Ajax's Davinson Sanchez, left, tackling Lyon's Nabil Fekir, during the second leg semi final soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Ajax in the Stade de Lyon, Decines, France. The tall Colombia center back missed Ajax’s first game of the season, a 2-1 loss to Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie, because club management didn’t feel he was in the right frame of mind to play. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

PARIS (AP) — Forward Nabil Fekir's early contender for goal of the season was not enough, as Lyon conceded two late goals to draw with Bordeaux 3-3 in a thrilling French league match on Saturday.

After midfielder Lukas Lerager's 88th-minute goal, forward Malcom earned Bordeaux a point with a fine strike in injury time.

Right back Kenny Tete and forward Bertrand Traore scored their first goals for Lyon, which was reduced to 10 men after midfielder Sergi Darder was sent off in the 36th minute.

Fekir opened the scoring in the 10th, intercepting a wayward Bordeaux pass inside his own half, skipping past one player and sprinting toward the halfway line before sending a stunning shot arrowing over goalkeeper Benoit Costil, who was standing near his penalty spot.

The somewhat low trajectory of the ball, hit with the inside of Fekir's foot, still beat Costil because of the power and timing.

"I saw he was off his line and managed to lob him," said Fekir, who netted from 54 meters.

Tete, who played alongside Traore for Ajax against Lyon in the Europa League semifinal last season, anticipated a free kick from the right and volleyed home neatly from close range midway through the first half.

Five minutes after Darder's sending off for a second yellow card, Malcom scored with a shot from the edge of the penalty area that deflected off Lyon striker Mariano Diaz.

Diaz, who has three goals since arriving from Real Madrid, shook his head in frustration when substituted for midfielder Jordan Ferri just before halftime.

Diaz seemed disproportionately unhappy, given Lyon was protecting a lead and a man down, sitting with his head buried in his hands.

Traore then whipped in a free kick from 25 meters into the left corner to make it 3-1. But Malcom's shot, hit with great power from a similar distance and also into the top left, was even better.

"We cracked at the end," Ferri said. "We held on as long as we could."

Later, Nice was facing Guingamp as it looked to bounce back from two league defeats and a midweek loss to Napoli in a Champions League qualifier.

In other matches, it was: Montpellier vs. Strasbourg; Rennes vs. Dijon; Saint-Etienne vs. Amiens, and Troyes vs. Nantes.

Neymar is set for his home debut when Paris Saint-Germain faces Toulouse on Sunday.