Lynx bus crash with car ends in death of 19-year-old Orlando man

A 19-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when the car he was driving was hit by a Lynx bus at an Orange County intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Upon arrival at the scene, FHP troopers pronounced the driver of the 2004 Infiniti G35 dead, according to the report. The driver was an Orlando resident.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. when the bus, driven by a 59-year-old Orlando man, was traveling south on Econlockhatchee Trail and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Valencia College Lane, the report said. The driver of the car was traveling north in the left lane and both vehicles had green signals.

The left-front side of the bus struck the left side of the car, causing it to collide with a concrete wall, according to the report. The car then overturned and struck a pedestrian traffic signal.

The cause of death was not released nor were the names of drivers.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.