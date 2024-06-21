Lynnwood police ask for help after man steals from teenager

Detectives with the Lynnwood Police Department are asking for help identifying a man who stole a bag from a 16-year-old girl after she briefly left it unattended at Alderwood Mall on Wednesday, June 19.

According to police, he has tattoos on his left arm and the inside of his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Galloway at 425-670-5628.

