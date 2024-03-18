Lynnwood man killed inside his apartment identified

A man who was killed inside his apartment in Lynnwood has been identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brandon J. Lloyd, 32, was found dead in his home near the 15400 block of 35th Avenue West on Feb. 26.

Shortly before midnight on Feb. 26, Snohomish County deputies were called to the apartment for a report of an attack with a weapon.

When they arrived, they found Lloyd dead inside, with no one else in the apartment.

According to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lloyd died of “sharp force injuries.”

His death was ruled a homicide.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with doorbell camera or surveillance footage, or who has information about the attack is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.