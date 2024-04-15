Lynden woman dies in hospital, two weeks after I-5 wrong-way crash

A Lynden woman has died in the hospital after succumbing to injuries sustained in a three-vehicle collision almost two weeks earlier on April 1.

Sharon Herringa, 70, was announced deceased at Harborview Medical Center, according to a Washington State Patrol news release on April 13.

Sharon, was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by Randy L. Herringa, 71, whose current condition is unknown. Randy was transported with Sharon to Providence Medical Center in Everett after the collision. Sharon was later transferred to Harborview.

The crash occurred when a different vehicle, driven by Jason R. Lee, 43, hit Herringa’s vehicle in a head-on collision on I-5 in Snohomish County. Lee was driving on the wrong side of the highway at the time and was also killed in the collision.

After the Herringa’s vehicle was struck by Lee’s, their vehicle, a 2012 Subaru Outback, struck a third vehicle with two adults and two children in it. The adult passenger was taken to Providence after the collision and their condition is still unknown.

All occupants of the Subaru and the Honda were wearing seat belts, according to WSP.