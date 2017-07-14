Lynda Carter really wants to star in Wonder Woman 2

From Digital Spy

Looking at the critical and commercial success of Wonder Woman since its release last month, it's safe to say that Gal Gadot has become one of the most iconic big-screen superheroes.

But there will always be a place in our hearts for Lynda Carter, the actress who donned the bracelets and lasso in the '70s TV series.

That makes the thought of the two most wonderful of women combining on screen very exciting indeed – and Carter herself really wants it to happen too.

Speaking to People, the star said: "We were trying to get me in the first one and we couldn't make it work with our timing.

"Am I open to (the sequel)? Absolutely. I ADORE [director] Patty Jenkins, and it'll be wonderful to do. But we'll just see how that goes.

"It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it'll be great fun and it'll be wonderful to do."

Gadot and Carter previously appeared together at the film's Hollywood premiere, and to celebrate the character becoming a UN ambassador.

While the Wonder Woman sequel hasn't been officially announced yet, director Jenkins already has an idea where further outings could take Princess Diana.

"I'm excited for her to come to America and become the Wonder Woman we are all familiar with from having grown up around her as an American superhero," she explained last month.

"I'd like to bring her a little farther along into the future and have a fun, exciting storyline that is its own thing."

