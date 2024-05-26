Lynch's tow yard to become 94 affordable apartments next to Brockton commuter rail

BROCKTON — A Campello tow yard could become 94 affordable apartments just steps from the commuter rail.

In a project that has been in the works since at least 2019, the industrial area in and around the Lynch's Towing yard, across from Keith Park, would be transformed into a five-story block of apartments with ground-floor retail.

It's the first project in the city's Campello Transit-Oriented Development Residential District. In February, developers and the city held a ceremonial groundbreaking. It would be called 1200 Montello.

Mayor Robert F. Sullivan said the project shows that the city's push for transit-oriented development isn't just for downtown. "Brockton’s pioneering efforts to take advantage of our three commuter rail stations extends to both the Campello and Montello neighborhoods," he said in a Friday statement.

A rendering of 1200 Montello, an affordable housing and retail building to be sited at the Lynch's Towing yard. This shows plans as of March 2022.

The developer, NeighborWorks Housing Solutions, has for weeks refused to provide updates on the project, but here's what we know from public documents. The 94 apartments would be comprised of 31 one-bedroom apartments and 63 two-bedrooms, according to plans stamped April 22, 2022. Each unit would have one bathroom.

There would be 99 parking spaces, some of them underground. There project includes almost 1,500 square feet of retail in addition to communal spaces for tenants. The Boston- and Providence-based architecture firm Utile designed the complex.

It isn't clear what the apartments would rent for. At the groundbreaking, the CEO of NeighborWorks said all 94 units would be affordable and some "deeply affordable," according to a press release. Affordability is usually based on a percentage of the Area Median Income. For Brockton, the typical income for a 4-person family is $109,900. Units are then priced at levels such as 30% of AMI, 60% of AMI or 80% of AMI.

The timeline for construction and opening is also not clear. The city's Planning Board approved the site plan in December 2019 and granted developers a two-year extension in December 2021.

What are the plans for Campello as a whole?

The development would be a key part of city plan to reimagine the whole Campello corridor from Nilsson Street south to the KMart Plaza. Rob May, head of the city's planning and development department, recently presented a draft to the planning board. "There's an opportunity to work with the community to increase the density, increase the number of residential units which means there's more people spending money in the neighborhood, which helps the local businesses," he said at the May 7 meeting.

The transformation of an industrial area like Lynch's tow yard into residential and retail tracks with the larger goals of the plan. May said the city may try to convince owners of the dozens of body shops and repair shops along South Main and Campello to move elsewhere in Brockton. "Those are important businesses for the community," May said, "but they're not necessarily in the right location."

Brockton is already home to NeighborWorks projects. They include Sycamore on Main, which has Brockton Beer Company on the first floor.

Wondering about a vacant building, construction site or other sign of change in or near Brockton? I'm veteran local reporter Chris Helms and I'll help you find out.

