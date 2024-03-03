Lynchburg homeless shelter closing its doors Summer 2024

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — An obstacle in the fight to end homelessness in Lynchburg, the Roads to Recovery RESET shelter will be closing its doors this summer.

The RESET shelter in Lynchburg is a low-barrier shelter– meaning anyone in need can stay there, no questions asked. It holds 16 beds which COO Bryon Meade says are rarely ever empty.

“We’ve stayed full, as soon as a bed came open it was filled that day or the next,” said Meade.

While the need is high–so are the costs to run the shelter.

“You’re looking at probably at least $400,000 a year,” said Meade.

And funding is limited.

“There’s a large drop off in what you get from the state and what is needed,” said Meade.

Sarah Quarantotto, the Executive Director of “Miriam’s House” a homeless shelter in Lynchburg, says while homelessness in general is going down in the city, the number of unsheltered people, meaning people sleeping outside, is going up.

“We actually need a shelter provider to step in and offer even more shelter beds than the 16 we are about to lose. because currently we have about 50 people who are unsheltered,” said Quarantotto.

She says there are plans in motion to try and open a new shelter using community partnerships and government grants this summer after RESET closes.

“We do want to have a sustainable shelter that’s going to be around and part of the community for a long time to come,” said Quarantotto.

Roads to Recovery adds that although the shelter is a huge loss, it hopes to now be able to put even more effort into its other resources– including substance abuse support and recovery.

The RESET shelter is set to close on June 30th.

