Lynchburg’s Art in the Park canceled due to potential ‘severe weather’

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the 2024 Art in the Park event has been canceled.

This comes after rain with possible thunderstorms is set to come across Southwest and Central Virginia over the weekend.

The annual event was slated to take over Riverside Park on May 18, bringing families in the Hill City community together to explore local artists, performances, and more. The department says more than 60 local artists and vendors were set to showcase the event.

Brain Wallace the Marketing Coordinator with the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation tells WFXR that the vendors were aware that if inclement weather occurred, the event would not be rescheduled.

“We hope that everyone will bring the same level of enthusiasm and artistic flare to the event next year. Thank you all for being understanding as we make this difficult decision,” said officials in a post on social media.

This year’s event would have been the largest Art in the Park in the Hill City.

