'I would lynch him': Maricopa County Republican party vice chair threatens recorder

The Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix on Monday condemned remarks by a Republican leader in Maricopa County who was captured on video saying she would kill Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a key election administrator who is up for reelection.

Earlier in the day, Richer posted a video on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, of Shelby Busch, the first vice chair of the Maricopa County Republican Committee and a conservative activist, telling an audience that if Richer walked into the room, she would "lynch him."

"If Stephen Richer walked in this room, I would lynch him."



This is Shelby Busch.



She is second-in-command for the Maricopa County Republican Committee (@MaricopaGOP). She was the county party's 2023 "volunteer of the year." She's an advisor to Kari Lake and others.



She also… pic.twitter.com/L7lWTm3oSk — Stephen Richer—MaricopaCountyRecorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) June 24, 2024

In the video, Bush contrasts Richer, who is Jewish and a Republican, against a man in the audience who she says is a "good Christian man that believes what we believe." She said she could find "unity" with someone who agrees to "run a good Christian foundation campaign."

"But if Stephen Richer walked in this room, I would lynch him," Busch said. "I don't unify with people who don't believe in the principles we believe in and the American cause that founded this country."

In a joint statement, the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix said they were "appalled at these vile remarks." The "extremists on X enthusiastically amplified her Jew-hatred," the statement said.

The groups urged Busch to retract her statements and apologize and asked "the Maricopa County Republican Party to stand against such rhetoric."

The video's location and date were unclear, but Richer said it was shared with him over the weekend and that "it's not old." The Arizona Republic has not been able to independently verify the video's authenticity.

"This isn't healthy. And it's not responsible. And we shouldn't want it as part of the Republican Party," Richer said in his X post.

Busch did not respond to a request for comment Monday evening, nor did Craig Berland, the chair of the Maricopa County Republican Committee executive board.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to questions about whether they would investigate or prosecute Busch for making threats against Richer.

Richer could not be reached Monday evening.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona has repeatedly warned of threats against election workers. In March, U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said Arizona was "in the crosshairs" of election threats.

Restaino said seven of the roughly 18 federal election-related threat cases nationwide involved the targeting of Arizona officials.

All of those cases involved people outside the state "threatening our fellow Arizonans," Restaino said at the time. The two most recent cases were brought against people in Alabama and California.

John Keller, with the U.S. Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section, said at the news conference that Arizona election officials had faced an "onslaught of hostility" for dutifully and reliably doing their jobs.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona county Republican vice chair threatens Stephen Richer