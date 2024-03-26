Lyme to hold info session on $220,000 funding request for senior center

Mar. 25—LYME — A public information session will be held Wednesday on a request to add $220,000 to the amount already approved for the $5.3 million Lymes' Senior Center renovation project that has been beset with delays and cost overruns.

Lyme residents initially approved the town's $1.3 million share of the project as part of the 2023-24 budget.

The additional funds are being requested by the Lymes' Senior Center Building Committee due to construction bids that came in higher than anticipated and an $80,000 kitchen upgrade added to the budget last month.

The total amount being requested between the two towns comes in at $880,000, according to the committee. Old Lyme will be responsible for $660,000 based on its 75% share of the project cost.

Officials in Lyme and Old Lyme were scrambling last month after learning the project was about $1.3 million over budget. But the committee in a project update said architecture and construction management firms assigned to the project have identified about $600,000 in savings by using less expensive materials and processes, including those involved with milling, paving, veneers, siding and the fire-suppression system.

The Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance in both towns have forwarded the funding request to voters. Old Lyme and Lyme will hold separate special town meetings on April 15.

Lyme's informational session will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, in the Lyme Consolidated School gymnasium.

Old Lyme on Monday was set to hold its informational session at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall at 52 Lyme St.