Lyme disease prevention event in Harrisburg

(WHTM)– When you think of big, cuddly animal mascots, who comes to mind? Mickey Mouse? Tony the Tiger?

What about Terry the Tick? He was at the capitol Thursday bringing attention to something serious. Real ticks that aren’t big and cuddly, and about the Lyme disease they can carry.

State leaders gave out prizes to top student artists, like a fourth-grader, we met from Juniata County, who has become quite an expert in preventing Lyme disease.

Acting Secretary of Health, Dr. Debra Bogen, urges awareness of the prevalence of ticks and encourages people to enjoy the great outdoors safely at the 2024 Lyme Disease Student Art Contest. The winning artwork will serve as a testament to the creativity of Pennsylvania’s students, will be on display in the Pennsylvania State Capitol near the cafeteria outside the Senate Fountain Area through the end of May.

Her message?

“Not to panic if you have a tick on you,” fourth-grader Lennox Barrier said. “You just have to safely remove it. I was thinking I could draw a tree and show where ticks live and where they usually are.”

The event was organized by the departments of health, environmental protection and conservation and natural resources.

