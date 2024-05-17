Lyme disease prevention event in Harrisburg
(WHTM)– When you think of big, cuddly animal mascots, who comes to mind? Mickey Mouse? Tony the Tiger?
What about Terry the Tick? He was at the capitol Thursday bringing attention to something serious. Real ticks that aren’t big and cuddly, and about the Lyme disease they can carry.
State leaders gave out prizes to top student artists, like a fourth-grader, we met from Juniata County, who has become quite an expert in preventing Lyme disease.
Her message?
“Not to panic if you have a tick on you,” fourth-grader Lennox Barrier said. “You just have to safely remove it. I was thinking I could draw a tree and show where ticks live and where they usually are.”
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
abc27 Evening Newsletter
The event was organized by the departments of health, environmental protection and conservation and natural resources.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.