Lyft driver shot, killed by man he was giving ride to in Union City, police say

Union City police are investigating the murder of a Lyft driver who was killed early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to South Fulton Parkway near Stonewall Tell Road where a man had been shot. He died from his injuries on the scene.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Reginald T. Folks, 35.

Investigators say the accused shooter, Koby Minor, was still on the scene when they arrived.

They say Minor shot Folks while he was giving a minor a Lyft ride to his house.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Minor was arrested and is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on a murder and aggravated assault charge.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Lyft for a statement, but has not heard back.

