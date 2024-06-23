Luzerne County woman dead after crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 19-year-old woman is dead after a fatal crash Saturday morning in Luzerne County.

According to a state police release, Kaycee Kreitzer died after a crash at the Hunlock-Harveyville Road and Nevel Hollow Road intersection just after 4:00 a.m.

Alcohol is suspected to have been involved, according to authorities.

Troopers say 19-year-old Tyler Mizell was driving the 2010 Chevy Colorado when he traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment. Kreitzer was ejected from the vehicle.

Mizell was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, and the severity of his injuries were unknown.

Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.

