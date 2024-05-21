Luzerne County Prison facing infrastructure concerns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials say they are still trying to determine what can be done to address ongoing concerns and issues at the county prison.

The prison has been dealing with overcrowding for decades and infrastructure concerns, which is more than 100 years old.

Tonight on 28-22 News, the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick takes a look at various options being talked about by county leaders and what it could cost taxpayers.

