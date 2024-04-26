Luzerne County homeless shelter opening seven days a week

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The homeless population continues to grow across northeastern Pennsylvania, but one city wants to put a roof over their heads seven days a week.

A grant was approved earlier this evening which will give a Wilkes-Barre homeless shelter the ability to help Monday through Friday.

More than 100 thousand dollars was awarded to Keystone Mission this evening, allowing them to expand on their homeless services. Those who are homeless in Wilkes-Barre say they’re happy steps are being taken to help them.

“Seven days a week, 365 days a year, a place for the homeless to sleep at night. A place to get off the streets,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

That’s exactly what non-profit, keystone mission will soon offer after being awarded a grant worth more than one hundred thousand dollars on Thursday. The money was distributed from Wilkes-Barre’s American Rescue Plan and will help the rising homeless population.

“We know that this is something that is essential when we see the climate of what’s going on and the rise in un-sheltered individuals, so this will go a very, very long way,” explained Danielle Keith-Alexandre, CEO and Executive Director of the Keystone Mission.

Keystone Mission will now be able to provide a shelter and a warm shower every day to those who need it. It will also ensure a safe space to rest their head.

“Think about this. People now that are homeless have a place to go at night, a safe and secure place. Some of the homeless may not want help, we can’t change that. But for the people that do want a place to stay that’s safe, this is gonna be a great change for their life,” stated Mayor Brown.

Donald Violini has been homeless for four years now. He says seeing the city make such advancements means the world.

“When I first came around, it seemed like they just wanted to get rid of us, which some people still do I guess, but once they see what’s going on I guess it shows that somebody cares,” said Violoini.

Those at Keystone Mission are not only grateful for the money that will help improve the shelter, they’re thankful for the opportunity to care for even more people within the community.

“They are loved and we care about their well-being. We care about them as individuals and this is just a step into getting them to be able to go out there and live,” emphasized Keith-Alexandre.

It is not yet known when exactly this grant will go into place, but Keystone Mission will let everyone know once their doors are open seven days a week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.