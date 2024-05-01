Luzerne County DA speaks on body found in Pittston Township

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about the police investigation into the discovery of a body in Luzerne County, the body of a man was found behind a car dealership.

28/22 News Reporter Jason LiVecchi was on the scene as detectives searched for evidence.

“At about approximately 2:30 this afternoon, the Pittston Township Police Department and Chief Lena Angelo were called because a body was discovered behind the car dealership in Pittston Township,” Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce said.

First responders from Pittston Township, Avoca, and Hughstown were spotted after that body was discovered behind the Volvo dealership in Pittston Township on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation also included the State Police Forensic Unit.

“We’re searching the scene for evidence with the state police. We have various items of equipment on their way here, so the scene is gonna be closed for quite some time,” Sanguedolce explained.

Most of the police concentration was in the parking lot on the edge of the woods. The Luzerne County District Attorney said the body was located near large shipping containers.

“We uncovered the body of a 56-year-old white male behind one of the containers it’s in the very early stages of the investigation so we really don’t have too much information to release,” Sanguedolce continued.

The Luzerne County attorney did share that the individual was employed with the Ken Pollak auto group.

“The victim was employed by the dealership so he was found by one of the other employees who called 911 that’s how we got involved today,” said Sanguedolce.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

“There will be an autopsy scheduled in the near future. We don’t have a time and date just yet, but the corner is gonna be working on that as we speak,” Sanguedolce explained.

The autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning which will determine the cause and manner of death.

The name of the man is not being released until the notification of next of kin.

