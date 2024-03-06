Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees approves contract with incoming president John Yudichak

Mar. 5—NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees approved an employment contract with incoming president John Yudichak during Tuesday's regular meeting. The contract runs for five years beginning July 1 of this year, with a starting salary of $195,000.

Board Members Paul DeFabo and Holly Evanoski voted against the contract. Both previously opposed the appointment of Yudichak to the position.

Solicitor Lars Anderson said the contract does not include any built-in raises, but is similar to the contract of outgoing president Thomas Leary in that regard, with annual performance reviews and the board option of offering a raise upon a favorable review. Leary was given a 3% raise last October for his final year retroactive to July 1 of last year, bringing his salary close to $209,000.

Yudichak, who served 12 years each as a state representative and as a state senator, was chosen at that same October meeting to replace Leary, who is retiring June 30. After Tuesday's meeting Yudichak said he is "grateful to the board of trustees for giving me the opportunity to lead one of the finest and certainly the largest higher education institution in Northeast Pennsylvania."

Asked if he had any priorities he immediately mentioned Gov. Josh Shapiro's proposal to revamp both the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) schools and the community college system with an eye on increasing accessibility and affordability.

Yudichak said he has not been involved in any of the discussions as the proposal moves forward but did not expect the decisions and changes to be made quickly, noting that a previous consolidation of administration and other features of the PASSHE system took about six years from start to finish.

The board also:

—Approved the submission of a capital projects application to the state Department of Education seeking funding for two projects: Replacement of roofs on five buildings at an estimated cost of $3.2 million, and water line replacement at an estimated cost of $475,00.

—Awarded a deal for Unified Communications as a Service to Convergent Solutions Group at a total cost of $171,306 for three years.

—Approved an agreement for the library services platform with SirsiDynix at a cost of $212,426 running from Sept. 1 of this year through Sept. 1, 2031.

—Approved an agreement with Ancora Education to provide student Commercial Driver's License (CDL) training and testing for one year with an option to renew for an additional year and an opt-out clause contingent on contract review and approval by the solicitor. Cost is $4,000 per student plus $500 per student if remedial training is required.

—Renewed the bookstore operation agreement with Follett Higher Education Group, Inc. through Feb. 28, 2025.

