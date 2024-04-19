Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney retires after 20 years

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After two decades of putting criminals behind bars, a well-known, local prosecutor is leaving the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

The retirement comes after a career of convictions, one that includes one of Luzerne County’s most notorious cases.

After 20 years of more than 100 homicides, sexual assaults, active shootings, and drug cases, premier homicide prosecutor Jarrett Ferentino recently retired as the Assistant District Attorney of Luzerne County.

“I just got to the point where I said professionally it’s time to make a shift. At some point I had to stop sharing my wife and kids with the bad guys and gals of Luzerne County,” Ferentino said.

The county’s first female district attorney saw his talents from the beginning.

“I look at him with a sense of pride. He was very eager in his interview 20 years ago to become a prosecutor and he turned out to be an outstanding one at that,” former Luzerne County District Attorney Jackie Musto Carroll explained.

Ferentino has had many trials, tribulations, and convictions over the last two decades.

But being lead prosecutor, securing two first-degree murder convictions, and a double life sentence against serial killer Hugo Selenski is one he’ll never forget.

“It was a very special journey to be a part of and to fight for the survivors of the victims in that case,” Ferentino added.

Connor Kerkowski is one of those survivors and his father, Michael Kerkowski, was one of those victims.

“There were many little things that led up to the one really big thing and it doesn’t even just mean the just that he brought. On the sidelines what he did for the family was more important than anything because he kept us all together as well,” Connor said.

Ferentino also appears as a legal analyst on popular national programs and crime series, An addition to his career that comes as no surprise to a close friend and former partner of his.

“We tried a lot of cases together but he was always the first one to take on the most complex cases. He wanted the hardest case, the biggest case and he proved it time and time again in the courtroom that he can back it up,” said former Assistant District Attorney David Pedri

Ferentino’s career in the courtroom didn’t last forever, but the people of Luzerne County have made a lasting mark on his career.

“Though I’m retiring those relationships will not end.The people of Luzerne County are very resilient and they are tough but at the same time they are loving they are patient and they are understanding and I’ve seen it time and time again,” Ferentino continued.

So what’s next for Ferentino?

He plans to expand his law practice in Kingston while keeping his TV presence going alongside his new podcast True Crime Boss.

That’s where he shares his expertise in the industry breaking down crimes.

