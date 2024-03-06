Luxury resort slated for Oxford MS area. See what it is

Former 12th District Representative of the Mississippi House of Representatives Jay Hughes continues to serve his Oxford and Lafayette County community.

His latest venture, an economic development and tourism project in Oxford, got the go-ahead this week.

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to approve the site plan for Roundabout Oxford RV & Water Resort, giving the founders the go-ahead they need to begin construction.

The 85-acre resort will be located on the north side of Mississippi 6, 3 miles outside of the Oxford city limits. It is slated to open in the Spring 2025.

"Looking at this, Oxford has evolved into so much more than Ole Miss and Downtown Oxford and the Square," Hughes, an Oxford resident, told the Clarion Ledger Wednesday. "While this project is something we hope and expect Ole Miss game day folks to enjoy, this is for everyone."

Where will the RV resort be located?

The resort will be North Mississippi’s first luxury RV resort. It will feature a host of amenities and activities for guests, including 150 RV sites with full hookups and 20 luxury cottages, a 2.5-acre water park with a lazy river, playgrounds, basketball and pickleball courts, a miniature golf course, zip line, a sandy beach area and fishing pier, multiple ponds, a dog park, fitness center and golf cart rentals.

"A lot of people do weekend visits here that have nothing to do with Ole Miss football and baseball," Hughes said. "There are so many more events with destination weddings; there's the Double Decker Arts Festival, conferences as well as youth baseball and soccer. We host about 50,000 kids a year just for that. All of those folks are looking for affordable options for their families. Not every family is able to pay for a premium hotel in Oxford with a three-night minimum and things like that."

Hughes said the $22-million project will bring many jobs to the area during construction. When the resort opens, Hughes estimates it will have an annual payroll budget of more than $1 million.

“We are so thankful for the board’s support,” Hughes said. “The board and staff worked with us every single step of the way. Our immediate next step is to begin the bidding process so we can get dirt moving and kick off construction as soon as possible.”

Is it a public RV park?

The amenities will be first reserved for registered guests. However, Hughes said the unique thing about the RV venture is that, unlike state parks and some other RV parks, this will not be for full-timers or guests wanting to stay longer than 14 nights at one time. He said there was some confusion in the beginning with the community with locals believing that the venture would be a public water park.

"It's strictly a private business and privately funded. With that said, we will be able to open for local day passes when the park is not fully reserved," Hughes said. "Typically, we expect that when we are fully booked, it will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. This will be great for the locals to do. We envision the resort not just as a business venture, but as a boon for the local community.

“Our goal is to create a safe, family-friendly destination that has something for everyone. We want to be a place where families can detach from their devices and reconnect with one another, where RVers feel right at home and where all guests can relax in nature.”

The resort will be eco-friendly

The resort will be built amongst the rolling hills of Lafayette County. However, there is also a goal to leave as many acres untouched as possible. Designs for the resort will prioritize the conservation of existing trees, vegetation and ponds, and embrace the natural contours of the land.

“We want to be good stewards of the local habitat and take every opportunity we can to prioritize the environment,” Hughes said. “For example, we will have an on-site glass bottle recycler that will convert discarded glass into sand. We will use the sand in various ways, including on our sandy beach and our sand volleyball court.”

The resort will also use recycled materials for the hundreds of pieces of furniture used on the premises and will implement low voltage and LED lighting solutions and energy-efficient appliances wherever possible.

As part of the construction project, an MDOT-approved deceleration lane and wide entrance and exit will be created, as well as a new road from County Road 105 that will provide smoother entrance and exit from Wink Tumbling Academy, which is located next to the resort site.

"We're really looking forward to bringing this project to life," Hughes said. "It's more than just a resort; it's an opportunity for us to welcome the community into a space we're truly proud of. Seeing it come together and anticipating the joy it will bring to families and visitors is what excites us the most. We can't wait for everyone to experience what we have in store.”

