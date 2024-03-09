Luxury glamping site offering 'utter peace and tranquillity' ordered to close over loud sex-noise complaints

A glamping site in the UK has been forced to close following noise complaints.

Neighbors said they could hear loud sex, raucous parties, and karaoke at the site.

Glamping boomed in the US following the COVID-19 pandemic.

A luxury "glamping" site in the UK that claimed to offer "utter peace and tranquillity" has been ordered to close following a series of noise complaints, The Guardian reported.

Planning officials deemed that Secret Garden Glamping in Lymington, southern England, caused harmful disturbance to locals after they complained on the planning application about loud sex, raucous parties, and karaoke, per the report.

"Most upsetting perhaps is that on several occasions we have had to close the window to block out the sound of a couple engaging in acts of a sexual nature, which the fabric walls of a tent clearly did not and do not contain," neighbor Daniel Wells said.

"There was a karaoke machine there for a time and on one notable sunny afternoon, whilst trying to enjoy our garden with friends, we had to instead listen to a couple blaring out Islands in the Stream over and over, deluded in thinking they were Dolly and Kenny," he added.

Mel Sims, another neighbor, said that the loud noise from the site in the summer would often go on past midnight, with swearing, music, and "sex in the thin tents."

Following the complaints, the local council rejected an application for planning permission for two 16-foot tents, noting their proximity to neighboring residential properties and lack of soundproofing.

The owner of the business, Liz Feay, said, "we certainly do not have a sex-noise problem," the the complaints felt like a "vexatious attack" by her neighbors, the BBC News reported.

Glamping. Mike Harrington/Getty Images

Glamping is a more luxurious form of camping that typically involves warm bedding and electricity.

But more recent offerings have taken things even further, and these days, you can often expect to find sites kitted out with hot tubs or roll-top baths.

The industry saw a spike in interest following the COVID-19 pandemic, with some businesses in the US seeing 400% increases in bookings in 2020 compared to 2019 as Americans sought to get away following the quarantine, the Guardian reported.

Glampsites have also become hot new destinations for companies looking to take their employees on corporate retreats.

In 2022, Google Pixel took staff on a glamping trip to AutoCamp Catskills in Upstate New York for its Camp Pixel Summit.

Attendees spent three days living in refurbed Airstreams while enjoying craft cocktails, archery sessions, forest bathing, and hikes along the Esopus Creek, Forbes reported.

