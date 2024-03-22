'Like a luxury condominium': Providence zoo unveils new red panda habitat

PROVIDENCE −The Roger Williams Park Zoo says it has brought a bit of the Himalayas to Providence to make its two red pandas comfortable.

With a ceremonial "bamboo cutting" Friday, the zoo opened its new, "cutting-edge" habitat for red pandas Kendji and Zan.

"Kendji and Zan's new home boasts a spacious two-story, climate-controlled indoor space designed to mimic their natural Himalayan habitat," the zoo said in a press release. "This ensures their well-being, regardless of fluctuating Rhode Island temperatures and humidity."

Zan, one of the zoo's two red pandas, will live in the new habitat with Kendji.

The zoo says the new habitat, which cost $1.47 million and took nine months to design and build, "prioritizes optimal animal welfare and comfort while offering enriching experiences for visitors of all ages."

The habitat also includes a two-story outdoor space, featuring "climbing structures and multiple viewing angles, allowing visitors to observe the red pandas from various perspectives," the zoo said.

The habitat has "strategically placed" windows, where zoo visitors can watch the animals.

"We're incredibly proud of this new habitat; it’s like a luxury condominium for two of our fan-favorite residents," Stacey Johnson, the zoo's executive director. "It represents our unwavering commitment to animal welfare and creating enriching environments for our residents and guests."

Red pandas are endangered, with fewer than 10,000 living in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

"The red panda is slightly larger than a domestic cat with a bear-like body and thick russet fur," the World Wildlife Fund says on its website. "The belly and limbs are black, and there are white markings on the side of the head and above its small eyes. "

"Red pandas are very skillful and acrobatic animals that predominantly stay in trees. Almost 50% of the red panda’s habitat is in the Eastern Himalayas. They use their long, bushy tails for balance and to cover themselves in winter, presumably for warmth," the World Wildlife Fund says. "Primarily an herbivore, the name panda is said to come from the Nepali word ‘ponya,’ which means bamboo or plant eating animal."

The habitat's "flexible design" allows for expansion so it could accommodate more pandas, the zoo says.

The red panda habitat is now open to the public during regular zoo hours.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Red pandas at Roger Williams Park Zoo get a new home