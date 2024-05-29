New luxury apartment building opens in Westfield

WESTFIELD – A new luxury apartment building has opened in the township.

The Franklin at 526 N Ave. E., a half mile from downtown, opened May 18.

Rent starts at $4,300 at the building owned by Westfield-based company Adoni Property Group.

The building's 40 rental units, including duplexes and penthouse duplexes with private rooftop terraces, range from 750 to 2,650 square feet. Each apartment, ranging from one bedroom to three bedrooms, has its own outdoor area.

Residents have access to the communal rooftop deck with New York City views featuring a firepit, water feature and lounge seating. There is also an outdoor pool, a hot tub, putting green, and pergola with grilling stations and lounge seating.

Inside, residents can use the lounge and dining/wine tasting room, fitness center with infrared and dry saunas, golf/multisport simulator, theater with lounge seating, business center, and quiet room. There is also an onsite pet wash and dog park.

Learn more at thefranklinwestfield.com.

Staff Reporter Jenna Intersimone: JIntersimone@MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Luxury apartment building The Franklin opens in Westfield