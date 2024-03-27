Lured in by autumn Vero Beach flight, not same Breeze flying from Orlando to Evansville

Breeze Airways hooked me in November.

In March, though, it tested me. And turned off some other customers.

Like I wrote in November, if I hadn’t checked a bag and rented a car, I could have gone from breakfast at home in Florida to lunch at my former hometown pizza parlor in the New York City suburbs in about four hours.

Aside from crowded waiting areas in Vero Beach and White Plains, that first trip was extraordinary — my favorite flight in this millennium.

There were no long drives or traffic at major airports. No lengthy security line. No mysterious delays.

The plane, a new Airbus A220, was as comfortable as any I’ve been on in recent years. Though I’d paid extra for a checked bag and larger seat ― $369 round trip — the seats in the back looked larger than standard airline seats.

So when I learned Breeze would begin twice-weekly nonstop service in February between Orlando and Evansville, Indiana, where I could spend a weekend with my son, a university student there, I checked Breeze first.

Convenience, cheap fare made it a buy

As passengers continue to board a flight to Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour delay is shown on the board of a Breeze Airways gate at Orlando International Airport Friday March 1, 2024.

Its departure times — 5:47 p.m. northbound and 7:47 p.m. CST southbound ― were outside my preferred morning flight times. But, I figured, I’d get to Evansville by dinner Friday and spend almost an entire day there Monday.

It beat the alternatives traveling from Florida into the modern, smaller airport in Evansville. You can try to find a bargain airline fare into Nashville or Louisville, then face long drives; pay outrageous fares and make connections on Delta or American, or fly direct from Sanford on one of two flights a week on Allegiant, whose schedule was not as convenient for me as Breeze’s.

So for $118 round trip, which included a personal item and minor seat upgrade, I signed up.

Even though I sat toward the back of the plane, which had about 120 seats in a three/two configuration, I had plenty of room; it was clean and comfy.

But Breeze started testing my patience about 10:30 a.m. that Friday, texting and emailing to tell me my flight was delayed two hours. By 1 p.m., I knew my flight wouldn’t take off until after 9 p.m. Thus, I could work a full day, which was helpful.

I got more texts. At first, swapping out a crew member, then a crew, on other flights caused a delay. I ended up leaving for Orlando at 7:30 p.m., getting there by a little after 9. I had no wait in the precheck line and was the only person in the train to the terminal.

Broken windshield wiper led to another delay, different jet

The Breeze Airways counter, announcing service to Orlando International Airport, is shown at Evansville Regional Airport in Indiana Monday March 4, 2024.

While waiting at the gate, we were told by Breeze officials part of the delay was in a smaller airport, where a broken windshield wiper could not be fixed right away, so we’d take a different plane than originally scheduled. We waited until about 10:45 p.m. to board and didn’t get to Evansville until about 12:30 a.m. CST.

There, we found what looked like what would be a plane full of Orlando-bound travelers in an otherwise empty Evansville airport. They wouldn't get to Orlando until about 4 a.m. EST. One of my son’s classmates told him she did not get to her aunt’s home in Vero Beach until about 6 a.m.

Among those waiting in Evansville was Jeremy Whitaker of Madisonville, Kentucky, about an hour south of the airport, who had arrived at 9 p.m. with his son, Blaze, 15.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Jeremy said, noting he was appreciative the airport stayed open late and let him wait with Blaze, who was flying solo to see motocross action in Daytona with his grandfather. “It was awesome for them to do that for us.”

The father was happy Breeze had just begin service to the closer Evansville airport with much cheaper fares than Nashville.

Like Whitaker, I was pleased with Breeze's alerts for me in Florida, so I didn’t have to sit for hours in the airport. I got in more work, a short walk and dinner, though I missed visiting the German restaurant I'd hoped to eat at in Evansville.

Disney stay great; flights there and back not so magical

Evansville Regional Airport in Indiana has solar-paneled covered parking as shown Monday March 4, 2024.

But not everyone flying that night was happy. Not even after a visit to the Magic Kingdom.

“Never again,” said Jake White, who, with his wife, Lindsay, and their well-behaved 10-month-old son, Grant, of Marion, Illinois, were trying to wait patiently in the Orlando boarding area after visiting Disney.

“What do you do with a 10-month-old all day?” Lindsay said, noting they paid extra to stay at their resort later, changed transportation and other plans, then headed to the airport only to find restaurants closed by 8:30 p.m.

While the couple were happy with Breeze’s frequent texts, they were not pleased they could not reach anyone by phone and that their trip to Florida was also delayed ― by three hours.

Now they suffered a five-hour delay.

Five hours was nothing to Jason Church, who stood in front of me as we walked off the jetport in his hometown of Evansville. He’d just completed a 40-hour trip back from Bangkok, Thailand, where he’d been scuba diving.

Church said he was just happy to be home to sleep in his own bed. His only complaint: Breeze should have given him at least a meal voucher in Orlando, where he waited for about 11 hours.

Breeze made the wait worth my while

LAURENCE REISMAN

I was credited $50 in Breeze bucks to use on my next trip. It's the same amount my editor, Adam Neal, received per passenger last spring break when their trip from Vero Beach to Hartford, Connecticut, was delayed (like mine, not for weather) more than four hours.

By the way: My flight from Evansville to Orlando was only about 15 minutes late. Because it was such a late flight, it was a breeze getting out of the airport and back home.

And yes, I hope to fly Breeze again, preferably from Vero Beach, though I'd do it again from Orlando thanks to the great communication that saved me a wait at the airport and got me to where I wanted to go safely and comfortably.

