Lunar eclipse vs. solar eclipse: What's the difference between them?

Monday marks the day when millions await the historic 2024 solar eclipse cutting its path across the country and in Austin where the totality will be visible this afternoon . The wait is long over until eclipse viewers have their only chance until 2044 to witness totality, the event in which the moon will completely block the sun's disc, blotting out the light and casting the world below in its uncanny shadow.

The rarity of such an event, especially with the path of totality crossing Central Texas has many curious about the nature of eclipses and the difference between a lunar eclipse and a solar eclipse. Here's your primer to get caught up before today's solar eclipse.

What is a solar eclipse?

A total eclipse of the sun occurs when the moon's orbit brings it in between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun's light from reaching our planet, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes. The resulting "totality," whereby observers can see the outmost layer of the sun's atmosphere known as the corona, presents a spectacular sight for viewers and confuses animals – causing nocturnal creatures to stir and bird and insects to fall silent.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth. When this happens, Earth blocks the sunlight that normally reaches the moon. Instead of that sunlight hitting the moon’s surface, Earth's shadow falls on it.

Lunar eclipses are often also referred to the "blood moon" because when the Earth's shadow covers the moon, it often produces a red color. The coloration happens because a bit of reddish sunlight still reaches the moon's surface, even though it's in Earth's shadow.

What time is the eclipse in my area?

Eclipse partiality will begin a little after noon. Totality will start around 1:40 p.m. CST.

Del Rio: 12:11 p.m. to 2:51 p.m., with totality from 1:28 p.m. to 1:31 p.m.

San Antonio: 12:14 p.m. to 2:55 p.m., with totality from 1:33 p.m. to 1:34 p.m.

Austin: 12:17 p.m. to 2:58 p.m., with totality from 1:35 p.m. to 1:38 p.m.

Dallas: 12:23 p.m. to 3:02 p.m., with totality from 1:40 p.m. to 1:44 p.m.

Texarkana: 12:28 p.m. to 3:07 p.m., with totality from 1:46 p.m. to 1:49 p.m.

