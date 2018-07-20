Lunar eclipse 2018 time and path: When is it? Where to see the blood moon in UK from Nasa

A blue moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California: Reuters

The blood moon is coming.

The lunar eclipse that will soon pass over much of the Earth is going to be the longest this century.

And it is notable not just for its length, but also its breadth: it will cover almost the entire world, meaning that people nearly everywhere will be able to spot it.

The event begins on 27 July. The maximum eclipse happens at 9.30pm UK time that evening and will last for about 50 minutes – but it will be partially visible for a long time either side of that moment.

North America is the only continent where the eclipse will not be visible at all. For everyone else, it should be at least a little visible – how much of it you will see depends where you are.

Nasa has provided a full path of where the eclipse will be visible. The more light a place is on this map, the more of it you will be able to see.

(Nasa) More

The lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon. That has the effect of largely blocking out the sun's rays, making the moon go darker – and as what light does get through makes its way around our planet, it is lengthened, turning the moon an eerie red colour.

This time around, it also happens to coincide with when Mars reaches its opposition, making it shine brightly in the night sky. As such, you might be able to spot two bright red neighbours hovering up in the sky in one night.