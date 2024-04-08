At Luna Pier, in the path of totality, eclipse provides oohs, ahhs and a much-needed boost

LUNA PIER — At tiny Luna Pier in the southeasternmost corner of Michigan near the Ohio border, Monday's solar eclipse was part beach party, part carnival, part science lesson.

The community of just under 1,400 residents may have doubled its population Monday, as the lone area of Michigan within the North American eclipse's path of totality — the moon passing between the Earth and sun, totally blocking the sun for an exhilarating 19 seconds or so at 3:13 p.m.

Virginia Walter, 80, of Farmington, watches the solar eclipse with her “forever friend” Kathlaine O’Connor, 79, of New Boston, at the public beach In Luna Pier on Monday, April 8, 2024. Watler says O’Connor called her and said she had booked a hotel in Luna Pier and asked if she wanted to watch the eclipse with her. “We are having such a good time!”

The hundreds on Luna Pier beach cheered as the darkness reached its peak, and the total eclipse could be viewed in the sky with the naked eye, the sun's glowing, dancing corona edge visible around a jet-black circle.

A 'sunset' in the east

Tom Kosek said afterward that it was worth the 12-mile drive over from Petersburg.

"The best part was that it looked like a sunset in the east" over Lake Erie, he said.

People line the hill near the public to watch the solar eclipse In Luna Pier on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Felecia Turner and her brother-in-law, Joseph Boyd, came south to Luna Pier early Monday from Macomb County's Harrison Township and St. Clair Shores, respectively.

"She's been very excited for a while about the opportunity to see this solar eclipse — so here we are," Boyd said.

Turner noted that the next time the U.S. will be in the path of a total solar eclipse will be Aug. 23, 2044, and the Detroit area won't be in the path of totality.

"I'll be 80 years old then, so I'll be too old," she said with a laugh.

A needed business boom — 'we are slammed'

At the little Luna Pier Beach Cafe, the outdoor deck and indoor tables were packed all day. Customers were at one point lined 20-deep for drinks, and staff announced food orders would take 90 minutes. Eclipse-related specials included the Blackout Berry Drink, the Pitch Black and the Blue Moon Muffin.

"We are slammed today — this is definitely around double what we would normally do at this time," Cafe manager Ashley Scott. "We had people from West Virginia, Alaska. It's been crazy today; nonstop since we opened the doors."

It was a similar story down the block at Mo's Market, a party store, where business was booming Monday.

"It's very important for all of the businesses here in Luna Pier," store manager Rochelle Ward said.

The community's overpass over nearby Interstate 75 has been under major construction since December, affecting the exits into and out of Luna Pier, discouraging passing motorists from navigating the work to visit town, she said. The work is expected to continue through July, she said.

"All the businesses here in Luna Pier have suffered from that," she said. The economic boost from Monday's eclipse was "a nice shot in the arm," she said.

At Luna Pier's Water Tower Park, just under a mile from downtown, the gathering was more sedate. James Winters of Ypsilanti was set up with a Nikon camera with a huge lens with a special protective filter for shooting photos of the sun.

"I'm an astronomy buff," he said. "I've seen lunar eclipses before in the past, partial solar eclipses. This is the first time I can remember being able to experience a total eclipse right in my backyard."

Debbie Palmer, 65, and her son David Palmer, 34, both of Dearborn Heights watch the solar eclipse near the pubic beach In Luna Pier, Mich. on Monday, April 8, 2024. Palmer says this is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to see the eclipse.

Parked next to Winters were John and Rita Gilliam and their friend, Lori Filippelli, all of Canton, who made the trip down to get the full show. When asked why, John simply replied, "Bucket list."

The next total solar eclipse that can be experienced in Michigan, according to astronomers, will happen September 14, 2099, with a path of totality across southwestern Michigan next time. It made Monday's spectacle feel truly like a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"We're experiencing history," Boyd said.

Contact Keith Matheny: kmatheny@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Total eclipse provides celestial show for thousands in Luna Pier