Lumumba calls lawsuit against him a 'personal matter.' See details on the suit

A collection agency has filed a lawsuit against Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba alleging he owes over $6,500, according to court documents obtained by the Clarion Ledger.

At his Monday press conference, Lumumba called the lawsuit a "personal matter, nothing related to the city." He also said he "has not been served."

He did not provide further comment.

The collection agency is called Velocity Investments LLC. In total, the lawsuit alleges the mayor owes $6,557.83.

"Plaintiff, through counsel, sent Defendant a correspondence pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. § 11-53-81 demanding payment on this account," the lawsuit states. "More than thirty days have elapsed since the mailing of this correspondence and Defendant has failed to satisfy this account."

The lawsuit was filed in April in the Hinds County Circuit Court.

