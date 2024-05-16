Luke Taylor: University YMCA starting work on new time capsule

May 16—Early last year, demolition of Illini Hall revealed a time capsule hidden within the building's cornerstone.

It wasn't sealed very well, as evidenced by water damage to the materials inside.

What could still be read included 1907 copies of The Illini newspaper (now the Daily Illini), the Champaign Daily Gazette (a predecessor to The News-Gazette), the University of Illinois Bulletin and the University YMCA's annual report, as well as a copy of its 1904 constitution.

Now, University YMCA staff are working on a new time capsule, scheduled to be opened in 2073 for the organization's 200th anniversary.

They're looking for input via .

You can make recommendations on physical items to place in the capsule, as well as ideas for a potential digital time capsule.

Additionally, you can share a message and/or question with future generations and some words on your feelings about the University YMCA.