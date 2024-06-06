Luke Taylor: Air conditioning coming to Allen Hall

Jun. 6—The list of University of Illinois dorms without air conditioning is getting shorter this summer: Allen Hall will have window units in time for the fall semester.

Steve Breitweiser of UI Facilities and Services said that student rooms and study lounges are all getting upgraded with window A/C units.

Additional raceways and outlets are also being installed to power the units as part of the same project.

Leonard, Sheldon, Barton, Lundgren, Taft and Van Doren halls are still without cooling in the rooms, at least for now, though some of the buildings have A/C in common areas.

Excessive heat warnings last summer made this a concern, during which time University Housing recommended residents take cold showers and spray cold water on their bedsheets before going to sleep.